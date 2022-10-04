WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 237,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

