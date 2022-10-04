WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.35 on Tuesday, reaching $121.57. 256,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

