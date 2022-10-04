WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 73 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.42. 45,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.90. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $211.38 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

