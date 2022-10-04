Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 16,477 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 527,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 941,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,273,844. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

