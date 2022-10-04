Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 45.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 487,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,973,000 after acquiring an additional 152,141 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 302.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,959. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.26. The company has a market cap of $310.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

