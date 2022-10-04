Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BAC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 939,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. The stock has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

