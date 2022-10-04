Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. 151,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

