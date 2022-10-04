Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 686 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $726.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,603. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

