Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 82,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.