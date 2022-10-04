Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust makes up 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 6,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

