Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $67,326.09 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $67,326.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33.

On Monday, July 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 4,570,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,035. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

