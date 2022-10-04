WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Boosted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.6% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.