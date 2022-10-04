Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

9/27/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2,450.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $2,334.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $2,400.00.

9/12/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AZO stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,110.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,639.12 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

