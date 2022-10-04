WePower (WPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $340.00

WePower (WPR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $340.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.com/wpr-token.html. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.