West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 11.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

