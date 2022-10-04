WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 1.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 93,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 107,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
