WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after buying an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

GPN opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

