WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

