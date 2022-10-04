WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.02.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

