WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

