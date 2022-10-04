WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 177.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

