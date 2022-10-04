WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD opened at $255.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

