WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $184.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

