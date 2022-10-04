WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.