WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

