WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

