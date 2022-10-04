Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Insider Activity

Woodward Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

