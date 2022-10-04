Wrapped Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.30 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,622,824 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

