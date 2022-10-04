Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Price Hits $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped LEO has a market cap of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wrapped LEO Profile
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official message board is medium.com/@leofinance. The official website for Wrapped LEO is leofinance.io. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
