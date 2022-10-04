WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Head-To-Head Contrast

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.22 $1.30 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 4.07 $11.90 million $0.90 14.06

Analyst Recommendations

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WVS Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 20.44% 3.13% 0.34% Northeast Community Bancorp 25.53% 5.56% 1.16%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

(Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. As of May 24, 2022, it had five offices located in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.