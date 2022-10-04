WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

WW International Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WW International by 77.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in WW International by 145.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in WW International by 308.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

