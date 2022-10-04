Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

Xperi Announces Dividend

Shares of XPER opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.88. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

