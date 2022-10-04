YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

YANGAROO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Get YANGAROO alerts:

YANGAROO (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YANGAROO Company Profile

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.