ZCore Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $51,304.64 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.