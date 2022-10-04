Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,037. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

