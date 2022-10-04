ZooKeeper Trading Down 5.7% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 254,413,901 coins and its circulating supply is 240,272,101 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

