Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 25,290 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00.

Zuora Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 786,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

