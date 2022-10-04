Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $111,283.44 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
ZUO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 786,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
