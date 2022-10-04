Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $111,283.44 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 786,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

