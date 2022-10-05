11,030 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,229 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 248,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,506. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

