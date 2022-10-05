1,496 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,302,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of COF traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 109,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,454. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.