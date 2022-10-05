200,769 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,000. Starbucks accounts for 8.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,099. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.