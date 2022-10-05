24,595 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $58,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 38.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 728.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

UJAN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 353,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,728. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

