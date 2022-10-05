2,918 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Up 2.7 %

Azenta stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.