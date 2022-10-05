3,030 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $189.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

