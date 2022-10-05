3,837 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $280,471,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $280.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.18 and its 200 day moving average is $287.17. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

