6,305 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EFA traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. 2,132,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,708,282. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.