9,703 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 530,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

