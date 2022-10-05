Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Acushnet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

