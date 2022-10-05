ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.75

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.75 ($20.15) and last traded at €19.13 ($19.52), with a volume of 5025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.18 ($19.57).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $984.16 million and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.93.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

