Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 1,970,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,080,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

